“The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country,” Trump tweeted one day after an alt-right subscriber gunned down 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue, to kill Jews he believed were financing a white-killing caravan heading to the border.

“Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!” Trump told his base.

POTUS continued his aggressive call to action against journalists Monday morning:

“There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news,” he began.

“The Fake News Media is the true Enemy of the People,” Trump directed his followers, kicking off the week after one of his supporters sent bombs to 14 of Trump’s most vocal critics.

The press, President Trump dog whistled his base, “must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly.”

“That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony” Trump promised his believers.

“Fake News Must End!” Trump directed them.

