At a rally in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump took no responsibility for the country’s current political quagmire, instead blaming his opponents and the media for the climate that led to bombs being sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Obama’s AG Eric Holder, and former CIA chief John Brennan via CNN.

“My highest duty, as you know, as President, is to keep America safe,” Trump said. “The federal government is conducting an aggressive investigation and we will find those responsible and we will bring them to justice. Hopefully very quickly. Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy, itself.”

“No nation can succeed that tolerates violence, or the threat of violence, as a method of political intimidation, coercion, or control,” said the president who campaigned urging his followers to injure protesters, promising to pay their legal bills.

Hours after a number of Trump’s favorite political prey were targeted with explosive packages sent by mail, he revealed his list of those he held responsible for the political climate.

He did not make the list.

Instead, Trump blamed those who “mob people in public spaces,” referencing those who protested Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination by publicly confronted GOP bigwigs at restaurants and elsewhere.

Trump also demanded an end to those who “carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains, which is done often and all the time.”

Trump may be thinking of MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough who, this week, read on air Hitler’s psychological profile from a report prepared during the war by the United States Office of Strategic Services. Scarborough laughed that this profile has “absolutely nothing to do with” any current politician, as he read:

“His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never accept blame; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; repeat it frequently enough people will believe it.”

Trump also blamed “those engaged in the political arena” who treat “political opponents as being morally defective,” demanding that stop.

But, most noticeably, the day a bomb was sent to CNN, President of the United States proclaimed it the responsibility of the media – who he has branded “enemy of he people” – to set the a “civil tone” for the country.

The media, he said, must “stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks.”

One week earlier, Trump whipped up his base praising a Republican congressman who had attacked a reporter for asking a question about health care.

“I’m being very nice,” Trump simpered, of his behavior in Wisconsin.