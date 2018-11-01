On Monday, Don Lemon appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to talk to his CNN colleague Chris Cuomo about two black shoppers that were shot in Kentucky last week which has since been deemed a hate crime. While discussing the news with Cuomo, Lemon threw in his two cents on what needs to be done in order to stop these hate crimes from happening — and not many people were happy with his thoughts.

“I keep trying to point out to people not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity, but we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else,” Lemon said before going on to say “we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.”

He points out that there is no travel ban on white men like there is with Muslim ban and that there is no “white guy ban” in general. “What do we do about that?”

Lemon was immediately criticized for his remarks, mainly by conservatives. Among them was Donald Trump Jr. who said, “Amazing. I thought this was some sort of joke quote taken out of context but no… it’s just Don Lemon being a moron. Unfortunately this is how so many leftists actually think. Disgusting! Imagine the outrage if you changed “white men” with any other demographic.”

Lemon’s statements come in the wake of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where Joyce Fienberg, David Rosenthal, Richard Gottfried, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein, Cecil Rosenthal, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger were gunned down by a suspected white male domestic terrorist.