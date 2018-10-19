EXCLUSIVE: Don Johnson is close to joining Media Rights Capital’s Rian Johnson murder mystery whodunit Knives Out. We hear the deal is nearly done, and the actor’s schedule is being figured out as he’s currently shooting HBO’s Damon Lindelof series Watchmen.

The Django Unchained and Miami Vice actor joins a growing cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon and Lakeith Stanfield as well as Blade Runner 2049 star Ana De Armas which Deadline scooped yesterday. Johnson’s role is being kept under wraps, which is the case with the film’s story line and its dramatis personae.

Production begins next month on the independent feature that MRC scooped up global rights to out of Toronto in a auction held by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation, with the Baby Driver producer committing north of $40M. Distributors are expected to emerge in the near future for Knives Out. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper director Rian Johnson and regular partner Ram Bergman are producing.

In addition to Watchmen, Johnson will next appear in S. Craig Zahler’s feature Dragged Across Concrete.

Deadline originally broke the news about Knives Out out TIFF.

Johnson is repped by CAA and Edelstein Laird & Sobel.