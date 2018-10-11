In the latest salvo in the two-year-old saga of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner — which has technically closed but still faces a legal challenge — the Department of Justice systematically blasted the company’s counter-claims.

Regulators’ 35-page response to AT&T’s reply brief (read it HERE) is broken into chapters with headings that start “AT&T Ignores …,” “AT&T Fails …” and “AT&T Mischaracterizes …”

In June, U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon handed AT&T a sweeping victory, allowing the $79 billion deal to close and warning the DOJ not to bother appealing given what he saw as the tenuousness of its argument. Later in the summer, the agency filed an appeal anyway, which is now before the D.C. Circuit. A panel of three judges is expected to hear the case in the coming weeks. AT&T executives have predicted a resolution by January.

The DOJ brief tackles a range of issues it sees as central to its contention that the merger is harmful to both rivals and consumers. It scoffs at AT&T’s attempt in its previous brief to brush off the notion of the merged AT&T possibly being able to benefit from controlling both a major programmer, Turner Broadcasting, as well as the No. 1 satellite distributor, DirecTV. “There is no merit to AT&T’s hyperbolic contention that the economics of bargaining predicts that any vertical merger in the pay-television industry will result in higher programming prices,” the DOJ brief states. “As the government showed, for a merger to lessen competition substantially … the programmer must have the type of content that can drive consumers who lose it to switch, and the distributor must earn a margin on subscribers gained from the switch. Most vertical mergers do not meet this standard. This one does.”

In a statement summing up the reply brief, DOJ antitrust division chief Makan Delrahim called AT&T’s response to the government’s appellate complaint “a revisionist, 58-page summary” of Leon’s opinion. The brief “does not remedy the economic and logical errors in the decision. This isn’t surprising,” the statement continued. “Ultimately, AT&T never resolves the district court’s erroneous rejection of the economics of bargaining and the principle of corporate-wide profit maximization, which are the basis of our appeal.”