Clocking in at a stunning seven hours and 20 minutes with 18 innings, Game 3 of the 2018 World Series made history last night as the longest fall classic ever.

In a town that loves to go large, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 3-2 at home victory over the Boston Red Sox also beat the previous World Series record of most innings in a single game. With over 53,110 fans in a packed Dodger Stadium, the match-up with the leading Red Sox saw the boys in blue finally get back in the game to garner their first win of the competition so far.

What an incredible way to end the night in front of the best fans. Thanks for staying up with us! #LADetermined pic.twitter.com/4KLlW9iMs8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 27, 2018

However, despite one dramatic turn after another on the field and Max Muncy living the dream with that walk-off homer well after midnight PT at the bottom of the 18th, the ratings for Fox did not hold out as long as the fans on Friday.

Last night’s 5 PM PT starting Game 3 of the 2018 World Series snared a 9.4/20 rating in the metered markets.

Perhaps too much of a grind for all but the most hardcore of Red Sox and Dodgers supporters, that result is down 5% in the early numbers from October 24’s Game 2 to hit a low for the series so far. Up against the Houston Astros’ triumph over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2017 World Series on October 27 of that year, last night’s match-up stumbled 10% in the tally from 56 markets across the nation.

That three hour and 46-minute-long near Halloween game of last year in a series that ultimately saw Houston take home their first World Series championship ended up with a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 15.5 million viewers. The Boston-played and Red sox winning three-hour primetime Game 2 of this year delivered 13.46 million viewers with a 3.3/15 rating among the 18-49s in the final numbers for the Rupert Murdoch owned network.

We’ll update with more ratings from last night’s historic Game 3 and the rest of the primetime offerings later as they come in.

Hoping the momentum holds for the hometown boys, Game 4 starts tonight in LA just after 5 PM PT. It almost goes without saying but what the Hell – Go Dodgers!