At this rate, the 2018 World Series is starting to look like it could end up a lot like the 2017 MLB championship for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Having lost Game 2 against the Boston Red Sox 4-2 in the Massachusetts metropolis last night like they did to the Houston Astros in their second match-up last year, the City of Angels team could find themselves coming up short in their second World Series in a row. Down 2-0 to the Red Sox, hope may emerge for the Dodgers when the bases battles brings them out West on Friday for some warmer bats in their first home game of the 2018 competition.

At this stage, Fox might be saying some prayers for the City of Angels boys to rally too.

In metered market ratings, last night’s Game 2 of the World Series is down from last year’s comparable October 25, 2017 showdown while staying steady with this year’s Game 1.

With Red Sox’ s pitcher Craig Kimbrel owning his innings in an all over rough night for the Dodgers, the just over three hour game in Boston delivered a 9.9/17 in the early metrics. That’s a drop of 10% from Game 2 of the 2017 World Series and a dip of 1% from this year’s Game 1 on October 23.

Last year’s Game 2 earned 15.48 million viewers and a 4.2/17 rating among adults 18-49 for Fox in the final numbers. Game 1 of the 2018 World Series drew a 3.7/17 in the key demo with an audience of 13.8 million for the Rupert Murdoch owned net.

Right now, the 10.0/18 MM average for the first two games of the World Series is the lowest result for the competition since the 8.4/13 that the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals had at this stage in 2014.

There will be no World Series tonight as the sports heavy New Fox toggles over to the NFL and the Miami Dolphins v. the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. As for the big baseball game, we’ll update with Game 2 numbers, and more of what was on the Big 4 last night, when they come in later today.

BTW – Go Dodgers!