Disney is giving another animated feature the live-action treatment. The Burbank-based company is in the early development stages on a Lilo & Stitch adaptation, which Mike Van Waes scripting. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, producers of live-action Aladdin remake, are attached to produce Lilo & Stitch.

Whether the film will be released in theaters or Disney’s forthcoming streaming platform is undetermined

Released in 2002, the original film, which was directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, followed Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl who forms a bond with a doglike extraterrestrial creature, whom she names Stitch. Stitch, who is engineered to cause chaos, has a change of heart as Lilo teaches Stitch the importance of ohana, the Hawaiian concept of family.

The pic spun two direct-to-video sequels, Stitch! The Movie (2003) and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005) as well as a series titled, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and a TV movie, Leroy & Stitch.