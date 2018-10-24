Disney Channel has given a series order to multi-camera family comedy Just Roll With It, a unique scripted/improvisational hybrid that includes the live participation of the studio audience, from co-showrunners Adam Small and Trevor Moore (Disney XD’s Walk the Prank).

Starring Kaylin Hayman (One Day At A Time), Suzi Barrett (Kirby Buckets), Ramon Reed (The Lion King Broadway musical), and Tobie Windham (Walk the Prank), Just Roll With It let’s studio audience members decide the outcome of certain scenes, while the cast “just rolls with it.”

The series is centered around the blended Bennett-Blatt family and features step-siblings Blair (Hayman) and Owen (Reed) who could not be more different. Blair, often a rebel without a cause, is the polar opposite of her strict, regimented, ex-military mom Rachel (Barrett). Reed’s Owen, a born athlete with a taste for scheduling and organization, is always trying to clean up his creative and charismatic father and morning radio show host Byron, played by Windham. Despite their differences, the Bennett-Blatt clan, and the actors who play them, know how to take whatever life – and the studio audience – throws at them … and “Just Roll With It.”

Here’s how it works: At the sound of a horn, the actors break from the scene and go backstage while the audience decides which of three outrageous stunts will take place next. Once votes are cast electronically, the actors return to the stage to continue the scene, waiting for the next surprise, which could be anything from being asked to eat a disgusting sardine, grasshopper and ice cream burrito to a man falling through the roof of the Bennett-Blatt home.

“The multi-camera sitcom format has worked as a staple of TV for decades. So naturally, we aimed to totally upend it,” said Jonas Agin, vice president, Original Series, Disney Channels. “By introducing an element of audience interactivity that subverts the expectations of not only the viewers but also the cast, Just Roll With It is a true step in the evolution of comedic storytelling.”

Just Roll With It is a production of Kenwood TV Productions. Small and Moore serve as executive producers.

Small is repped by APA, Dialed In Entertainment and Morris Yorn.