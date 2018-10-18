As expected, 20th Century Fox Vice Chairman Emma Watts will continue leading the studio once it is absorbed by The Walt Disney Company; she’ll report directly to Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn.

Joining her too, as Deadline reported, is Fox Searchlight chiefs Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula as well as Fox 2000 President of Production Elizabeth Gabler. Current 20th Century Fox Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider will not be segueing to the new merger as has been previously reported. She’ll depart the Fox lot when the merger deal officially closes, and is overseeing the releases of The Hate U Give, The Favourite, Bad Times at the El Royale and the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Also heading to Disney are Fox Animation co-Presidents Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird, as well as Fox Family President Vanessa Morrison.

“We’re pleased that these talented executives will be joining our incredible team of studio leaders once the acquisition of 21st Century Fox is completed,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Under Alan Horn’s leadership, Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm have reached unprecedented levels of creative and box-office success, and adding Fox’s impressive film brands and franchises to our studio will allow us to create even more appealing high-quality entertainment to delight audiences.”

“The addition of these respected film groups under the umbrella of The Walt Disney Studios will create endless possibilities as we continue to deliver first-rate motion pictures to audiences around the world,” said Mr. Horn, Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios. “This is an experienced group of executives, and Alan Bergman and I look forward to welcoming them to our leadership ranks upon completion of the acquisition.”

While Disney for years had the Touchstone brand, Fox brings a pipeline of adult-demo and awards worthy fare to Disney. The long-awaited Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to play through the roof at the box office when it opens on Nov. 2, potentially as high as $40M. Searchlight’s The Favourite jumped ahead in the awards season race with Gotham Awards nominations following its Grand Special Jury Prize at Venice with noms for Best Feature and Best Screenplay as well as a special ensemble acting citation from the jury for the trio of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. And of course what every fanboy has been craving, Fox comes loaded with Marvel’s X-Men universe, which will finally be married with Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney laid out the following reporting structure to Horn as follows:

Emma Watts, Vice Chairman, Twentieth Century Fox Film and President, Production, Twentieth Century Fox

Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula, Chairmen, Fox Searchlight Pictures

Elizabeth Gabler, President of Production, Fox 2000

Reporting to Mr. Horn and Ms. Watts will be:

Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird, Co-Presidents, Fox Animation

Vanessa Morrison, President, Fox Family

The executives will join Mr. Horn’s existing leadership team that includes:

Alan Bergman, President, The Walt Disney Studios

Sean Bailey, President, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production

Ed Catmull, President, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer, Pixar Animation Studios

Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios

Louis D’Esposito, Co-President, Marvel Studios

Kathleen Kennedy, President, Lucasfilm

Ken Bunt, President, Disney Music Group

Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Group

Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox has received formal approval from shareholders of both companies, and Disney and 21st Century Fox have entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice that allows the acquisition to proceed, while requiring the sale of the Fox Sports Regional Networks. The transaction is subject to a number of non-U.S. merger and other regulatory reviews.