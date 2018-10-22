Netflix has renewed Disenchantment, the adult animated comedy series created by The Simpsons‘ Matt Groening. The streaming network, which bowed the first 10 episodes of Season 1 in August, said the remaining 10 episodes will now premiere in 2019. A second season of 20 episodes has been ordered to roll out in 2020 and 2021.

The series, which has received mixed reviews from critics but has found traction with young-adult demos, is set in crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland and centers on the misadventures of hard-drinking princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre). Along the way the trio encounters ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools. John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery also provide voices.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,’ Groening said. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

Netflix most recently ordered 10 episodes of Hoops, another adult animated comedy starring former New Girl star Jake Johnson. It hails from The Late Late Show with James Corden and Archer alum Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Bento Box and 20th Century Fox TV and centers on a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his godawful team will take him to the “big leagues.”

Hoops and the Disenchantment renewal continue Netflix’s push into adult animation led by BoJack Horseman, now in its fifth season, and F is for Family. Its slate includes Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth, which just launched its Season 2, and cop comedy Paradise P.D., from Brickleberry creators Waco O’Guin and Roger Black. It also has ordered 10 episodes of Tuca & Bertie, starring Tiffany Haddish and from the BoJack team.