Discovery has unveiled details of its online golf streaming service after striking a $2B deal with the PGA Tour. The U.S. cable giant is to launch GOLFTV outside of the U.S. from January 1 2019.

The deal, which gives Discovery online and TV rights, will give it access to more than 140 golf tournaments a year including around 40 high-profile PGA Tour events. The deal begins in January 2019 and covers all territories outside of the U.S.

The company also revealed that it will explore partnering with existing PGA Tour and golf broadcasters to continue to grow the game and is working on a “robust distribution and broadcast partner strategy for the portfolio, optimizing reach across free-to-air, pay-TV and digital”.

Live golf coverage will begin in 2019 in Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, while Poland and South Korea will follow in 2020, Belgium, China, Germany and South Africa in 2021, Denmark, Finland, India, Norway, Sweden, UK in 2022 and France in 2024.

Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager, Discovery Golf, said, “Our long-term goal is to create a must-have experience that truly enhances the way global fans watch, play and engage with the game every day. Unveiling the new GOLFTV brand is an exciting next step in our journey. Building on Discovery’s heritage of real-life storytelling and direct-to-consumer platform experience, we’ve already established a world-class GOLFTV team. With work well underway, our carefully considered plans will allow us to continually enhance GOLFTV as we roll-out and further develop the product.”