Discovery has promoted Karen Leever to president of U.S. digital products and marketing, where she’ll spearhead the company’s direct-to-consumer efforts in addition to overseeing the media company’s suite of mobile apps.

Leever served most recently as executive vice president and general manager of digital media at Discovery, where she launched the company’s collection of mobile apps, which now generate more than 40 million streams a month. She led strategy, design and development for the TV Everywhere Go apps and also was responsible for Discovery’s network websites.

“Over the past three years, Karen has brought us where we are today with GO, building an incredibly successful, mobile-first TV everywhere business that our super fans love and helping to attract new, younger audiences to our brands and programs,” said Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, in a statement.

Before joining Discovery, Leever spent 10 years at DirecTV, where she served most recently as senior vice president of digital and direct sales. Before DirecTV she led the planning, launch and operations for a revamped kmart.com as vice president of e-commerce and marketing. Earlier, she spent more than a decade in electronic TV retailing both at HSN and QVC, overseeing website design, messaging, pricing and programing strategies.

Leever currently sits on the boards of Express, Inc. and Group Nine Media. She is a graduate of Lehigh University and lives with her husband and two children in Summit, New Jersey. Leever will continue to be based at Discovery’s global headquarters in New York City.