Bravo has released a new trailer and announced the premiere date for Dirty John, it’s anticipated true crime anthology starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana. The series debuts Sunday, November 25 at 10 PM on Bravo.

Based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast with over 30 million downloads from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, the series tells the cautionary tale of how a whirlwind romance between Debra Newell (Britton) and the charismatic con-man John Meehan (Bana) spiraled into a frightening web of deception, denial and mental terror that nearly tore a family apart. Created by Alexandra Cunningham and directed by Jeffrey Reiner, the eight hour-long episodes are produced by Universal Cable Productions, in association with Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

The series centers on Debra Newell (Britton), who has a seemingly perfect life: she’s successful, beautiful and lives in one of California’s most desirable coastal cities, Newport Beach. The only thing missing is love. So when she finally meets charming and handsome doctor John Meehan (Bana), she’s quickly swept into a whirlwind romance, much to the dismay of her daughters Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple). Their fast-tracked relationship creates tension between Debra and the girls, leaving them no choice but to investigate the stranger who has swept their mother off her feet. And with a fraught family history, the backstory of Debra and her mother Arlane (Jean Smart) provides insight into why she may have been so vulnerable to John in the first place. As Debra gets drawn deeper into his lies and sinister game of psychological manipulation, it results in horrific consequences for an entire family.

Dirty John received a two-season, straight to series order from Bravo Media. The second season will be a based on an all-new story. Cunningham and Reiner both serve as executive producers along with Richard Suckle and Charles Roven for Atlas Entertainment; Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri for Los Angeles Times Studios; and series stars Britton and Bana.

Watch the trailer below.