EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a racy first look at Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound) and Kelly Macdonald (No Country For Old Men) in Oz-UK drama Dirt Music.

Shoot began last month on director Gregor Jordan’s (Buffalo Soldiers) movie, adapted from Tim Winton’s novel by Jack Thorne (The Aeronauts). Producers are Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey (Brooklyn) of Wildgaze Films and Angie Fielder (Lion) and Polly Staniford (Berlin Syndrome) of Australian outfit Aquarius Films.

The novel charts the illicit romance in a tightly-knit community between a fragile woman named Georgie and a mysterious young poacher. When Georgie’s partner gets wind of the tryst a chase ensues between the two men across Australia’s remote and unforgiving terrain. David Wenham also stars.

Film4 developed the project with Wildgaze Films and are financing along with Screen Australia, the West Australian Regional Film Fund, Screenwest and Ingenious Media. Cornerstone Films is handling international sales at the American Film Market. Focus Features acquired rights in Australia and New Zealand where Universal Pictures will distribute. Executive producers are Daniel Battsek, Sue Bruce-Smith and Lauren Dark for Film4 and Peter Touche and Stephen Dailey for Ingenious.