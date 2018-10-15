Diane Lane has signed with WME in all areas.

An Oscar nominee for Unfaithful and two-time Emmy nominee, Lane next appears in Season 6 of Netflix’s House of Cards and Amazon’s new Matthew Weiner series The Romanoffs. She also co-stars with Matthew McCaughaghy and Anne Hathaway in writer-director Steven Knight’s Serenity, which hits theaters January 25.

Under the Tuscan Sun Shutterstock

Her list of credits ranges from the recent films Tully, Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice to Under the Tuscan Sun — for which she scored a Goden Globe nom — The Perfect Storm, Judge Dredd and Streets of Fire. She also appeared on the small screen in the telfilm Cinema Verite with James Gandolfini and the miniseries Lonesome Dove.

Lane, who had been with UTA, continues to be repped by attorney Stan Coleman of Weintraub Tobin.