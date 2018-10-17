Earlier this month, Nicole Kidman told Deadline what drew her to her latest film project, Destroyer. “I was interested in the doing the kind of film that’s usually centered around a man,” she said, specifically mentioning ’70s-era noir crime thrillers.

With this new trailer for Destroyer, we see what she means. “I just want to do one good thing,” her crusading detective says in voiceover, setting Kidman’s LAPD character off on a violent adventure to avenge the past and accomplish that one good thing.

Directed by Karyn Kusama from a script by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, Destroyer, says the logline, “follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.”

In the trailer, we see flashes of Bell’s life, toting a baby in a desert, searching for food, witnessing kidnapping, and, oh yes, shooting things up. “You chose to play cops and robbers and you lost,” someone tells her, but we suspect that’s not the final word on the matter.

Produced by Fred Berger, Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, Destroyer also stars Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, Jade Pettyjohn and Scoot McNairy.

Annapurna Pictures releases Destroyer to theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Christmas Day, with expansion coming in January.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.

And here is the just-released poster from Annapurna: