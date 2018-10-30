Elena Tovar (Dynasty) has been cast in a major recurring role on the upcoming third season of Designated Survivor at its new network, Netflix.

In season 3 of Designated Survivor, produced by eOne, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) will face a political reality… campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and “fake news.” Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance.

Tovar is expected to appear in all 10 episodes, playing Isabel, the White House Director of Social Innovation.

She joins two other recently cast major recurring guest stars, Anthony Edwards & Julie White. Production on Season 3 is set to begin later this year for a 2019 premiere.

New showrunner Neal Baer and Sutherland executive produce the series with series creator David Guggenheim, Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah.

Tovar, a Mexican-American actress, recently recurred as Iris Machado in the CW series Dynasty. Tovar also played Rosalie Martinez on ABC’s General Hospital, earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series. Born in Puerto Rico, Tovar is a human rights activist, advocating on behalf of the Latino community. She is repped by Carissa Stewart and Abrams Artists Agency.