Dennis Hof, the Las Vegas pimp at the center of HBO’s Cathouse reality series and a Republican candidate for the Nevada state assembly, has died at age 72.

Chuck Muth, Hof’s campaign manager in the state election, tweeted that Hof “died quietly in his sleep” and that his body was discovered this morning by porn star Ron Jeremy.

His death had earlier been confirmed by Nye County Sheriff Lt. David Boruchowitz, who told reporters that, preliminarily, there is no indication of foul play.

Just arrived on-scene at Love Ranch Vegas. Dennis died quietly in his sleep. Ron Jeremy found him this morning when he went to wake him to go to a meeting in Pahrump. Investigation still going on. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

Boruchowitz said that Hof was found not breathing at his Love Ranch legal brothel Tuesday morning. Boruchowitz would not say where on the ranch Hof was found. An investigation is ongoing.

According to media reports, Hof, who at least at one point owned seven legal brothels, authored a memoir The Art of the Pimp and turned 72 Sunday, had celebrated his birthday Monday night at a hotel in Pahrump, Nevada, an hour west of Vegas. Hof had told reporters that party invitees included Jeremy, former sheriff Joe Arpaio, tax reform advocate Grover Norquist, and rapper Flavor Flav. Arpaio confirmed to the Associated Press that he attended the party, and, when informed of Hof’s death, responded, “Boy, that’s shocking.”

Hof’s name will remain on the already-printed ballots for the assembly seat in the Southern Nevada district near Pahrump. His opposition is Democrat Lesia Romanov.

Cathouse, a late-night reality series about legal brothels in Nevada, debuted on HBO in 2005 and returned for a second season in 2007. Occasional specials followed.

Since 2016, Hof had denied repeated allegations of sexual abuse by former brothel employees; he was never officially charged.

Hof’s birthday celebration on Monday was virtually live-tweeted by campaign manager Muth, who told Twitter followers that Arpaio regaled attendees and that Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson had phoned with greetings.

Sheriff Joe now regaling the crowd. They love Joe! pic.twitter.com/3GbnRPWTqG — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018