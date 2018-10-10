With a hefty 215,052 admissions in its opening week, crime-drama The Purity Of Vengeance has achieved the best ever opening for a Danish film at its home box office. Zentropa and Christoffer Boe’s fourth installment in the Department Q-thriller franchise stars Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Fares Fares as chief detective Carl Mørck and his assistant Assad.

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

The Irish government will extend Section 481, the country’s main tax incentive for film and TV, until at least December 2024. It will also be introducing a ‘regional uplift’ of 5% to the scheme, which had been due to run out in 2020. Lance Daly’s Black ’47, John Crowley’s Brooklyn and Syfy and Netflix’s George RR Martin adaptation Nightflyers are among projects to tap into the incentive. The government has also confirmed a budget increase of €2M for national funding body Screen Ireland. This is a 14% overall increase, bringing Screen Ireland’s budget for the screen industries to €16.2M for 2019. The department has also allocated €3.9M to the Screen Ireland administration and training budget.

The third annual IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary Award, given in association with the BFI, was last night awarded to Richard Billingham, writer and director of Ray & Liz. At £50,000 it is the most significant bursary of its kind in the UK film industry, designed to support the future career of a Brit with a film in Official Selection at the BFI London Film Festival. The prize was bestowed at a dinner to mark the opening of the London Film Festival.