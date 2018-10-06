EXCLUSIVE: It was a plethora of Deadly Class riches today as the New York Comic Con panel for the Syfy series of a school for assassins not only played its entire pilot plus dropped the premiere date, a new teaser trailer and some further castings.

The punk fueled 1980-set series based on Rick Remender and Wes Craig’s comic will hit the small screen on January 16 at 10 PM it was announced at the top of the Deadly Class panel Saturday.

With EP Remender, plus cast members Marvel alum Benedict Wong, lead Benjamin Wadsworth, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie and Liam James , today’s panel at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan then screening a surprise world premiere of the first episode of Deadly Class.

A new teaser trailer of the Anthony and Joe Russo executive produced series was also unveiled at NYCC (see the teaser above)

The Image Comics title about a Reagan Era academy called King’s Dominion and the introduction of homeless but cunning Marcus to the often-murderous teens who attend, the Vancouver-shot Deadly Class sees the Russo Brothers reunited with Doctor Strange and Infinity War vet Wong, who plays the ruthless school head Master Lin.

In addition, Deadline has learned that a slew of new characters from the comic have been added to the roster. Isaiah Lehtinen (The Flash) is set to play Shabnam, King’s Dominion’s resident bookworm as well as Brian Posehn as metalhead Dwight Shandy. Erica Cerra (The 100, Eureka) will step into the role of Beheading 101 teacher De Luca while 3rd Rock from the Sun alum French Stewart will play unpredictable psych teacher Scorpio Slasher. Rounding out the new additions are Olivia Cheng (Warrior, Marco Polo) as the intense Master Gao, a 12th generation assassin who is considered royalty and has a special connection to Master Lin and rapping icon/actor Ice-T will make a special voiceover cameo during a wild trip the King’s Dominion crew takes.

NYCC continues until Oct. 7 with panels for The Walking Dead and the global premiere of the new season of Doctor Who still to come.