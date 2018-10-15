Deadline’s annual The Contenders London event kicked off this past Saturday, with an all-day lineup of panels featuring top talent, producers and directors from 23 awards-season films and 14 studios. They discussed their movies onstage at the Ham Yard Hotel in front of a full house of BAFTA, guild and Oscar Academy voters.

Click the gallery above to see some beautiful portraits from photographer David Vintiner featuring panelists like A Quiet Place‘s John Krasinski; Green Book‘s Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali; The Favourite‘s Yorgos Lanthimos and Olivia Colman; Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright; Won’t You Be My Neighbor‘s Morgan Neville; Colette‘s Wash Westmoreland; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs‘ Tim Blake Nelson, Zoe Kazan and Bill Heck; Roma‘s Alfonso Cuarón; White Boy Rick‘s Bel Powley; The Front Runner‘s Jason Reitman; Destroyer‘s Nicole Kidman and Karyn Kusama; A Private War‘s Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dorman; Paddington 2‘s Hugh Grant; Crazy Rich Asians‘ Michelle Yeoh; Cold War‘s Pawel Pawlikowski; Suspiria‘s Luca Guadagnino; and Beautiful Boy‘s Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Felix van Groeningen and Luke Davies.