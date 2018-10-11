Invites are going out now! Deadline’s eighth annual The Contenders event is taking over the DGA Theater on Saturday, November 3. The invitation-only event is one of the most anticipated every awards season. and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Deadline

Academy and select guild members will get to see 17 studios present more than 30 films showcasing clips and onstage discussions with actors, directors, producers, writers and others who are were so integral to making these films award-worthy contenders this year. It’s essentially one-stop shopping for voters as they’ll hear firsthand the backstory of how these films got made from the people who made them. This much-anticipated event will follow exactly three weeks after Deadline’s second annual The Contenders in London (happening this Saturday) and a month before Deadline’s very first Contenders in New York City on December 1.

REX/Shutterstock Guillermo Del Toro at The Contenders

Invites are being sent today, and as happens every year, we reach capacity within literally hours. We expect this year to be no exception based on this stellar line up so far. Last year eventual Oscar winners Guillermo Del Toro, Jordan Peele, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney and many more were just a few of the participants onstage.

Here is just a sampling, with our confirmed films and speakers to date for this year including:

Cold War : Joanna Kulig (actor)

: Joanna Kulig (actor) Stan & Olie : John C. Reilly (actor)

: John C. Reilly (actor) The Rider : Chloé Zhao (director/writer/producer)

: Chloé Zhao (director/writer/producer) The Hate U Give : Amandla Stenberg (actor)

: Amandla Stenberg (actor) Bohemian Rhapsody : Rami Malek (actor)

: Rami Malek (actor) Eighth Grade : Bo Burnham (director/writer), Elsie Fisher (actor)

: Bo Burnham (director/writer), Elsie Fisher (actor) Boy Erased : Joel Edgerton (director/producer/writer/actor), Nicole Kidman (actor), Garrard Conley (Author of the memoir, Boy Erased)

: Joel Edgerton (director/producer/writer/actor), Nicole Kidman (actor), Garrard Conley (Author of the memoir, Boy Erased) On the Basis of Sex : Mimi Leder (director), Daniel Steipleman (writer) , Felicity Jones (actor), Armie Hammer (actor)

: Mimi Leder (director), Daniel Steipleman (writer) , Felicity Jones (actor), Armie Hammer (actor) Ralph Breaks the Internet : Clark Spencer (producer)

: Clark Spencer (producer) First Man : Damien Chazelle (director/producer), Linus Sandgren (Cinematographer)

: Damien Chazelle (director/producer), Linus Sandgren (Cinematographer) Green Book : Peter Farrelly (director/producer/writer), Viggo Mortensen (actor), Mahershala Ali (actor), Linda Cardellini (actor)

: Peter Farrelly (director/producer/writer), Viggo Mortensen (actor), Mahershala Ali (actor), Linda Cardellini (actor) The Front Runner : Jason Reitman (director/co-writer/producer), Hugh Jackman (actor)

: Jason Reitman (director/co-writer/producer), Hugh Jackman (actor) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse : Phil Lord (co-writer/producer), Christopher Miller (producer)

: Phil Lord (co-writer/producer), Christopher Miller (producer) Three Identical Strangers : Tim Wardle (director)

: Tim Wardle (director) Vox Lux : Brady Corbet (director/writer), Natalie Portman (actor/executive producer)

: Brady Corbet (director/writer), Natalie Portman (actor/executive producer) A Private War : Matthew Heineman (director), Rosamund Pike (actor), Jamie Dornan (actor)

: Matthew Heineman (director), Rosamund Pike (actor), Jamie Dornan (actor) What They Had : Elizabeth Chomko (director/writer), Robert Forster (actor)

: Elizabeth Chomko (director/writer), Robert Forster (actor) Leave No Trace : Debra Granik (director/writer)

: Debra Granik (director/writer) At Eternity’s Gate : Julian Schnabel (director/writer/Editor), Willem Dafoe (actor)

: Julian Schnabel (director/writer/Editor), Willem Dafoe (actor) A Quiet Place: John Krasinski (director/writer/actor), Andrew Form (producer), Brad Fuller (producer), Millicent Simmonds (actor), Erik Aadahl (Supervising Sound Editor), Ethan Van der Ryn (Supervising Sound Editor)

REX/Shutterstock Gary Oldman at The Contenders

Participants from several other Contenders including A Star is Born, Beautiful Boy, Bird Box, Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Roma, The Favourite, Widows and 22 July will be announced shortly as the lineup continues to be solidified. Go to contendersla2018.deadline.com for daily updates.

Mike Fleming Jr. (Co-Editor in Chief), Dominic Patten (Senior Editor), Dawn Chmielewski (Technology Editor), Anthony D’Alessandro (Editorial director), Joe Utichi (AwardsLine Editor) and I will be moderating the various panels throughout the day, which starts with a full breakfast sponsored by Amazon Studios, lunch sponsored by Annapurna Pictures and wrapping up the day with a reception sponsored by Netflix.

Sponsors and partners include Poltrana Frau/ Cappellini, Dell, Michter’s Whiskey, Final Draft, Allied Global Marketing, Screen Engine,

REX/Shutterstock Jordan Peele at The Contenders

Eyepetizer Eyewear, Cherry Picks, Bloomingdales, Giorgio Armani and Calii Love. And for anyone who has attended a Contenders event before, you know there are always some great raffle prizes to be given away all day long.

Every year we get grateful thanks for providing this opportunity for key voters to see top contenders in action with clips and in-person appearances. “I look forward to this event every year as the highlight of the award season, and I stay the entire day,” one anxious voter looking for their Contenders invite in the email wrote me just last week. When it comes your way, be sure to respond immediately. We aren’t kidding because this fills up instantly.

See you at Deadline’s The Contenders.