Deadline is heading back to Jerusalem after partnering with Israeli producer and distributor Keshet Media Group on international conference INTV 2019.

The event, which is being held for its sixth iteration on March 11 and 12, is hosted and curated by Keshet Media Group and co-produced by Deadline for the first time as a headline sponsor.

With a history of generating international news stories, including last year’s revelation that The Crown’s Claire Foy was paid less than her co-star Matt Smith, and industry-wide conversation, INTV provides a stage for the news-making pioneers and visionaries that shape the global content and media business. The impactful but intimate conference has gained widespread recognition for both the caliber of speakers and level of insight it provides attendees in an accessible way, thanks to being curated and organized by content and media executives.

Last year’s 2018 conference lineup featured Fox Television Group Chairman-CEO Gary Newman; Showtime President-CEO David Nevins; HBO Programming President Casey Bloys; TBS and TNT President / Turner Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly; CBS News President David Rhodes; Entertainment One (eOne) CEO Darren Throop, HBO Programming’s David Levine and Francesca Orsi, EVP and Co-Heads of Drama; WME TV Head Rick Rosen as well as The Crown producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries, alongside the series’ director, Benjamin Caron.

INTV’s 2019 lineup will once again feature some of the best media minds in entertainment, news, sports and other key categories, as the editorial team brings together the world’s creative, business and thought leaders, for multiple headline-generating keynote talks, panels and exclusive interviews.

“Throughout the years, INTV has featured a stellar line up with the most prominent industry leaders, creators, executives and thinkers. Every year, the event delivers for attendees, press and social media the most relevant insight into the present and future of the TV landscape,” said Alon Shtruzman, Keshet International’s CEO. “Now, by tapping into the expertise of our new partners at Deadline Hollywood, we are excited to be able to take INTV to news levels in March 2019.”

“Everyone at Deadline Hollywood is thrilled to co-host the upcoming INTV Conference,” said Stacey Farish, GM and Chief Revenue Officer of Deadline, TVLine and Gold Derby. “We pride ourselves at Deadline on covering the media industry like no other and, by coming together with Keshet on this game-changing March 2019 event, we believe we have put into place the perfect combination of two brands working together to produce a memorable amount of content and thought.”