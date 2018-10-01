Taking a page from the manner in which the networks gather in New York to vamp their fall series lineups, Deadline will join sister publications TVLine and Gold Derby in a live hour-long presentation being called The Awards Upfront. The event will be held Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at a venue to be named later. While advertising for the publications will continue to be sold separately, the new initiative will provide a fresh and entertaining way to showcase the scale, reach and plans of each site.

Said PMC COO George Grobar and Chief Revenue Officer & GM Stacey Farish: “The goal of the upfront is to make our interactions more efficient and impactful with our partners. Furthermore, we can download all of the critical information for the year in one place, streamlining planning and increasing impact. This event replaces hundreds of people hours and multiple initial meetings with our valued partners so that subsequent interactions can be targeted and even more productive. The event will highlight how we can create value for our partners and the many ways to reach their target audiences in an impactful awards and access ecosystem. We hope that the upfront process, which will leverage a tried and true system that has worked for our network partners for years, will take the process of working with our brands to the next level.”