Man With A Plan and Telenovela alumna Diana Maria Riva has booked a key recurring role opposite Christina Applegate in Dead to Me, Netflix’s half-hour dark comedy series from writer Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Feldman, Dead to Me, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order, has been described as a comedic Big Little Lies. It is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen (Applegate), a tightly wound widow, and Judy (Linda Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Riva will play Ana. Candid and assertive, Ana is a detective with the Laguna P.D., who often butts heads with Jen (Christina Applegate) over the investigation into her husband’s death.

Riva recently wrapped Disney’s upcoming feature Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Shirley MacLaine. Her series regular credits include the first season of CBS sitcom Man with A Plan opposite Matt LeBlanc and Kevin Nealon and NBC’s Telenovela. On the big screen, she most recently starred in Disney’s McFarland, with Kevin Costner and Maria Bello and Love and Mercy with Elizabeth Banks and John Cusack. She is repped by The Kohner Agency, Gateway Management and Myman Greenberg.