Sam McCarthy (Condor) is set as a series regular opposite Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on Dead To Me, Netflix’s half-hour dark comedy series from writer Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios. Written by Feldman, Dead to Me has been described as a comedic Big Little Lies. It is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen (Applegate), a tightly wound widow, and Judy (Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret. McCarthy will play Charlie, Jen’s (Applegate) older, edgier son. Like his mom, Charlie harbors a simmering anger as he tries to grapple with the sudden loss of his dad. McCarthy made his feature film debut alongside Molly Ringwald, Brian D’Arcy James, and Jemima Kirke in All These Small Moments, which premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. He will next be seen in the independent feature 18 To Party, directed by Jeff Roda. On TV, he most recently recurred on Condor. Other credits include The Blacklist, The Family and The Jim Gaffigan Show. He’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Liebman Entertainment.

Welcome to the Family alum Fabrizio Guido is set as a series regular opposite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in Mr. Iglesias, Netflix’s upcoming multi-cam comedy series from the comedian and Cristela co-creator/executive producer Kevin Hench. In the comedy, Iglesias plays Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. Guido will play Mikey Gutierrez, one of the at-risk students Mr. Iglesias is dedicated to protecting. Mikey is a sweet, clueless kid who will spend the school year trying to impress his crush Marisol while navigating the hallway bullies. Guido played Demetrio Hernandez on Welcome to the Family. His other credits include Wisdom of the Crowd, The Night Shift and Grey’s Anatomy. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Carl Rumbaugh at 23 Management Group.