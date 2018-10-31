Nature can be terrifying, and Nat Geo Wild knows it. The cable net today announced a greenlight for Dead by Dawn, which it describes as the first “horror nature” series.

The six-parter, which hails from The Walking Dead‘s Skybound Entertainment along with Love Productions, showcases the horror that is reality in the wild when the sun goes down. Each episode offers its own unique twist on horror, inspired by classic, modern and cult classic films, and uses innovative storytelling techniques to infuse suspense, tension and eeriness into the terrifyingly real stories of life in the wild after dark.

“Dead by Dawn is a great example of how Nat Geo Wild continues to find new ways to showcase the real, incredible drama of the natural world,” said Janet Han Vissering, SVP development and Production at Nat Geo WILD. “Nature can often be more frightening than fiction, and I think viewers will find that this genre mashup of horror with natural history provides a refreshing and entertaining new look at the realities of life in the animal kingdom.”

Dead by Dawn is executive produced by Bryan and Sean Furst, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Richard McKerrow, Kevin Bartel, Devon Massyn and Ashley Hoppin.