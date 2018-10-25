Netflix is rounding out its cast for Daybreak, its upcoming high school apocalypse dramedy series. Joining the series opposite Matthew Broderick are Colin Ford (Captain Marvel, We Bought A Zoo), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Coat of Many Colors, Young and the Restless), Sophie Simnett (Poldark, Endeavor), Austin Crute (Booksmart, Atlanta), Gregory Kasyan (Quest, The Brave), Krysta Rodriguez (Trial & Error, Smash), Cody Kearsley (Riverdale, Spiral) and Jeante Godlock (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar).

Co-created by Aron Eli Coleite and Brad Peyton based on Brian Ralph’s graphic novel, the 10-episode Daybreak finds 17-year-old high school outcast Josh (Ford) searching for his missing girlfriend Sam (Simnett) in post-apocalyptic Glendale, CA. Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12-year-old Angelica (Lind) and Josh’s former high school bully Wesley (Crute), now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.

Ford will play Josh Wheeler. Josh is an ordinary kid who learns he’s not so ordinary after all when the bombs drop. The apocalypse is the best thing that ever happened to him. He can finally be the hero he read about in comic books. Josh’s search for his lost love leads him to become a reluctant leader of an ad hoc tribe of outliers and misfits.

Lind will portray Angelica. A precocious, abrasive pyromaniac, Angelica is a pain in the ass who Josh accidentally saves from a bloodthirsty gang when he mistakes her screams for Sam’s. She begs Josh and Wesley to let her team up with them, and her flair for making Molotov cocktails starts to come in very handy.

Simnett is Samaira “Sam” Dean. A soulful, radiant girl who is outgoing and well-liked by everyone she meets — particularly Josh, who is smitten with her at first sight. Their budding romance is literally nuked when atomic bombs decimate civilization.

Top left clockwise: Austin Crute, Krysta Rodriguez, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Gregory Casyan Courtesy of Netflix

Crute will play Wesley Fists. A football star with budding movie star looks and a penchant for swords, he was part of a system that ostracized and terrorized the students beneath him on the social totem pole (like Josh). But when Josh and Wesley meet once again in the apocalypse, Wesley is trying to follow the path of Eastern enlightenment and non-violence.

Kasyan will portray Eli Cardashyan. In high school, Eli was one of the have-nots. In the apocalypse, Eli has barricaded himself inside the mall and now he has everything he could possibly want – every brand-name sneaker, every iPhone (never mind that there’s no service anymore), and gifts galore for his (possibly imaginary) girlfriend.

Rodriguez is Ms. Crumble. Once the high school biology teacher, Ms. Crumble is one of the only adults known by our characters to have survived the bomb. Something’s very wrong with her brain, but she’s a subject of great fascination for Angelica.

Kearsley will play Turbo Bro Jock. A fierce, handsome football player with a terrifyingly stoic manner, he has assembled all the athletic teen teams of Glendale into one, big, murderous crew, and he’s the team captain. When Josh and his tiny gang outsmart his peeps, decimating their ranks, Turbo is determined to track his adversaries down and do his worst.

Godlock will portray Mona Lisa. This tough female athlete got her nickname because she never smiles. She’s a member of Turbo’s brutal team of jocks and his closest consigliere.

Coleite also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Peyton also directs and executive produces with his producing partner Jeff Fierson via their production shingle ASAP Entertainment.

