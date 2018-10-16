Dawn Olmstead has been promted to President, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios. She will oversees creative development and operations for both studios, reporting to Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Additionally, Andra Shapiro has been elevated to EVP & General Counsel, Legal and Business Affairs, NBCU Cable Entertainment. The appointments were just announced by Hammer in a company memo. (you can read it in full under the post.)

Olmstead most recently served as Co-President, UCP and Wilshire Studios alongside George Cheeks who a couple of weeks ago was named Co-Chairman of NBC Entertainment alongside Paul Telegdy.

The promotion is a recognition of Olmstead’s role in growing UCP over the past four and a half years into a leading supplier to the NBCU cable networks as well a streaming platforms. She becomes the only solo female head of a traditional media TV studio who oversees both scripted and unscripted content.

Since joining UCP as EVP development in 2014, Olmstead has shepherded the development of such series as the USA’s The Sinner, whose highly rated first installment starred Jessica Biel, the Amazon series Homecoming, starring Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale, Bravo’s upcoming Dirty John starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, based on the Dark Horse comic and starring Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige; and SyFy’s Happy!, based on the Image comic and starring Christopher Meloni and Patton Oswalt. Olmstead’s first project at the studio was working with the USA team on the award-winning Mr. Robot.

“Since joining our team in 2014, Dawn’s demonstrated her unique perspective as both a seasoned producer and established development executive with unrivalled connections to the creative community…a winning combination that has served our studios extremely well,” Hammer said.

In 2016, Olmstead’s purview expanded to oversee development for Wilshire Studios, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s studio focused on unscripted entertainment. There, she brought in Oscar winner Errol Morris and Oscar nominees Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Marc Smerling and spearheaded the studio’s reboot of Mysteries and Scandals, hosted by Soledad O’Brien, for Oxygen and sold the studio’s first project to Netflix, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell.

Prior to joining UCP, Olmstead served as an executive producer on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Fox’s Prison Break, Tru Calling and Point Pleasant. She began her career as a segment producer for Saturday Night Live and The Jon Stewart Show.

In her newly expanded role as EVP and General Counsel, Shapiro, who was upped from General Counsel for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, will assume Cheeks’ Business Affairs responsibilities, taking on oversight of the division’s BA group while continuing to lead the Legal team. She will continue to report to both Kim Harris, NBCU’s EVP & General Counsel, and Hammer. Shapiro’s accomplishments include working with Hammer and USA Network president Chris McCumber to secure renewal for the highly rated WWE Raw.

“For the past three years, Andra has been leading our team of network and studio lawyers on both coasts and tackling a myriad of new legal and reputational issues confronting us as we produce new and edgier content,” Hammer said.

Shapilot was upped to General Counsel in June. Before joining NBCU in 2015 as a Chief Counsel, she spent more than 20 years at Viacom.

