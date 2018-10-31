EXCLUSIVE: David Thewlis has been set to star in Oscar nominee Atom Egoyan’s latest feature, Guest Of Honour. Thewlis will be joined by Laysla De Oliveira and Luke Wilson in the father-daughter drama. From a script by Egoyan, filming begins on November 5 in the Toronto area. The Film Farm’s Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss are producing; Egoyan is also producing for Ego Film Arts. Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, Sebastien Beffa and Noah Segal are exec producers. Elevation Pictures has Canadian rights, Playtime is handling international sales.

Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman) plays Jim, dad to Veronica (De Oliveira), a young high-school music teacher. The two attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in the film which weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness.

When a hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong, Veronica is accused of abusing her position of authority with 17-year-old Clive (Alexandre Bourgeois) and other students, and is imprisoned. Convinced she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, Veronica rebuffs her father’s attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by Veronica’s intransigence, Jim’s anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It’s a power he doesn’t hesitate to use.

While preparing Jim’s funeral, Veronica confides the secrets of her past to Father Greg (Wilson) who may hold the final piece of the puzzle.

Thewlis is coming up in Amazon’s The Feed and also starring in James Cameron’s Avatar 2 and 3. De Oliveira will next be seen in Vincenzo Natali’s In The Tall Grass. Old School and Royal Tenenbaums‘ Wilson is up next in The Goldfinch.

Egoyan is a Cannes regular who has won both the Grand Prize and International Critics Awards. His credits include The Captive, Chloe, Ararat, Felicia’s Journey, Exotica and The Sweet Hereafter which scored two Academy Award nominations. He is repped by Great North Artists Management and WME.

Thewlis is repped by CAA and The Artists Partnership; De Oliveira is with The Characters Talent Agency and Gersh; Wilson is repped by CAA.