David Tennant and Emily Watson have been set to star in Quicksand, a thriller that will mark the feature directorial debut of Humans and Troy: Fall of a City TV director Mark Brozel. The deal reteams Tennant and Watson who starred together on the 2013 BBC miniseries The Politician’s Husband.

Rough Sea Productions’ Mark Lavender and Osiko Films’ Joel Scott-Halkes are producing the pic, and Tannaz Anisi and Greg Schenz are executive producing for sales and finance outfit 13 Films, which is launching sales at the upcoming American Film Market. Peter Garde is also exec producing in cooperation with Indigo View.

Steve Lewis & Tony Owen wrote the script for Quicksand, which centers on British couple Dan (Tennant) and Sarah (Watson) who are living out their dream in the Mediterranean. But their paradise comes to an abrupt end when their visiting son is murdered by a local youth. Dan, grief stricken, is offered a chance at revenge by a dangerous stranger who won’t take no for an answer, but the price of revenge is one more murder.

The project is scheduled to begin shooting in April on Crete.

Tennant, Watson and Brozel are repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group in the UK.