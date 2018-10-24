David Schwimmer has an alibi, so Blackpool Police should look elsewhere for their beer thief.

The former Friends star got in on the international joke today when he posted an Instagram video showing himself with armloads of beer at a New York City bodega but looking very much like the U.K. thief caught on security cameras last month.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” wrote Schwimmer with his Instagram video (watch it below). “As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

Schwimmer’s playful response followed a posting yesterday on the Blackpool Police’s Facebook page, showing a security-cam photo of the beer-swiping Schwimmer look-a-like.

“Do you recognise this man?,” police asked. “We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September….Thank you for your help.”

Apparently plenty of people recognized him, proving at least that Friends is popular in the U.K. Scores of tips arrived – more than 100,000 comments, in fact – some snitching on accomplices like Monica, Joey and, in at least one inspired case, “Miss Chenandler Bong.”

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” Blackpool Police responded on the Facebook page yesterday. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Schwimmer got in on the action today with some proof of his own. Watch it below, after checking out the real (alleged) thief: