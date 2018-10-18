David Nevins has been named CBS’ new chief creative officer, with broad oversight of programming across CBS Television Studios, the CBS Television Network’s entertainment division, Showtime and programming for CBS All Access.

The well-regarded executive also has been promoted to chairman of Showtime Networks Inc., and will remain as the premium cabler’s CEO. He also will oversee CBS’ interest in The CW, a joint venture between CBS Corp and Warner Bros.

“David has a brilliant creative mind and an impressive track record of success at Showtime and in the entertainment industry,” said CBS’ acting CEO Joe Ianniello in a statement. “He is a forward-thinking leader who has driven programming excellence and subscriber growth for the cable network and its growing over-the-top service. The combination of David working with the outstanding and proven creative leaders we have in place will continue to build our position as a global premium content powerhouse.”

Nevins appeared poised for an expanded role at CBS with the resignation of CEO Les Moonves. Nevins’ programming acumen complements the financial background of Ianniello, who previously served as the company’s chief financial officer. The Showtime executive has launched several acclaimed original series for the premium cable network including Homeland, Ray Donovan and the buzzy and irreverent political satire series Who Is America? from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Nevins’ recent onstage presentation at this summer’s TCA certainly looked like an exec already looking at a post-Moonves event horizon. He demonstrated poise and composure when he addressed uncomfortable questions about sexual harassment allegations against the then-chairman and CEO.

“I understand you may have questions to which you want answers and I do too,” Nevins said.

Other members of the executive team — Julie McNamara (CBS All Access), David Stapf (CBS Television Studios), Kelly Kahl (CBS Entertainment), George Schweitzer (Marketing) and Radha Subramanyam (Research) — will continue in their leadership roles. Ianniello today also appointed Nevins’ Showtime chief financial officer Christina Spade as CBS Corp’s CFO in his latest reshuffling at the company.

Before joining Showtime Networks, Nevins was an Emmy-winning producer and network programming executive. He served as president of Imagine Television from 2002-2010, when he oversaw development and production and was an executive producer on all Imagine Television shows.

Under his leadership, Imagine produced Arrested Development, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, and 24, which won for Outstanding Drama Series. He also developed and executive produced Friday Night Lights, which received honors from the American Film Institute for Television Program of the Year and the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award; Nevins received an Emmy nomination for his work as an executive producer on FNL‘s final season.

Before joining Imagine, Nevins served as EVP Programming at Fox. Before that, he served as SVP Primetime Series at NBC, where he was responsible for the development and creative supervision of ER, The West Wing, Will & Grace, Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU.

CBS stock was one of a small handful of media/tech ones to gain ground on a rough day on Wall Street on Thursday. It closed up 1% at $56.31. Since word surfaced just after Labor Day that Moonves was negotiating his exit, the stock is up 6% and has nearly recovered to where it was before the scandal broke.