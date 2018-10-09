It didn’t take long for Dave Bautista to respond to the news that James Gunn will be writing and possibly directing Suicide Squad 2. The wrestler-turned-actor took to Twitter and said “Where do I sign up!” when Gunn’s new gig was announced.

Bautista worked with Gunn on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies as Drax, who has since become a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when Gunn was fired by Disney for offensive tweets that resurfaced, Bautista became a very vocal supporter of Gunn. He has said that working for Disney has been “pretty nauseating” and has questioned his return to the third installment of the Guardians franchise, which has been put on hold since Gunn’s firing.

When he tweeted his willingness to join Suicide Squad 2, fans immediately gave suggestions of who he could play including an iteration of Bane (originally played by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises) as well as Solomon Grundy, a zombified supervillain/anti-hero in the DC comics. Other suggestions were Mr. Freeze and King Shark. Many even suggested that he play Killer Croc, who was portrayed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in the first Suicide Squad.

That said, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if Bautista left the MCU to join Gunn in the DCEU.