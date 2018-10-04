“Daredevil is our true public enemy,” declares Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in the first full trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil, which launches on Netflix next month.

Unveiling partially how the returning streaming service series will and will not be drawing from the beloved 1980s ‘Born Again’ story of the comics, the first significant look at the Charlie Cox led show is often brutal, with the Man Without Fear having fallen far from grace, as you can see above. Picking up after the end of 2017’s The Defenders, the October 19 launching Erik Oleson-showrun series finds a damaged Daredevil questioning himself and his methods. It also finds the crime lord also known as the Kingpin making new friends in even more powerful places as the now free from prison Fisk tries to turns New York against one of its heroes.

Back close to two and a half years after Season 2 dropped on the streaming service, Marvel and Netflix’s first superhero show will be making some off-screen Big Apple moves of its own this weekend at New York Comic Con.

Oleson, Cox, D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, will be on stage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in the afternoon of October 6 for a NYCC Daredevil panel. New series additions Joanne Whalley, Bullseye himself Wilson Bethel and Jay Ali, who plays an ambitious FBI agent, will be there too, with Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb.

This being Marvel, little more than that we do not know. However, with over an hour set for the 1:30 PM panel, don’t be surprised if more Season 3 footage than just the trailer is shown.

NYCC 2018 runs from today until October 7, which is when both The Walking Dead and Doctor Who are back for their new seasons.