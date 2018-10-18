Daredevil has added Peter Halpin as Theo Nelson, the affable, younger brother of attorney Foggy Nelson. The Netflix series returns with Season 3 this Friday.

The character of Theo Nelson is as genial as his older sibling but less career-driven than Matthew Murdock’s law partner — the younger Nelson has worked his whole life with at his parents’ local business, the Hell’s Kitchen Butcher Shop in the gritty namesake New York neighborhood

The Theo Nelson character is a new addition to the Daredevil mythology — he has not previously appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics, which has published the hero’s ongoing adventures since 1964, nor in the 2003 feature film Daredevil.

Halpin launched his screen career in Angela’s Ashes, the 1999 adaptation of Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir. Halpin, a native of Limerick, Ireland, portrayed Malachy McCourt, brother of the author, in the grim New York tale directed by Alan Parker.

Halpin also appeared in Neil Jordan’s Breakfast on Pluto, and Lenny Abrahamson’s Garage. He produced and starred in Narcan, the 2016 film about an Irish paramedic working in New York. His other edits include Rough Diamond, In-World War, The Treatment and I Like What You Like.

Halpin is repped by Vamnation Entertainment and Buchwald Agency.