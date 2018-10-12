ABC has put in development Food & Familia, a multi-camera multi-generational Latinx family comedy starring Danny Trejo, from sitcom veteran Peter Murrieta, Will Smith and James Lassiter’s Overbrook Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Written by Murrieta, Food & Familia is a comedy about second chances, inspired by Trejo’s life. When the matriarch of the family passes away, she leaves her restaurant to her son, Danny — who’s about to get out of prison — and her granddaughter, Michelle, who hates her father for abandoning her. This gift from beyond the grave might heal the father and daughter and get them back together but, it’s gonna be rocky as the two of them work their differences out while trying to operate a restaurant, live together, and become a real family again.

Murrieta executive produces with Overbrook’s Caleeb Pinkett, Smith and Lassiter. ABC Studios is the studio.

Trejo, born in Los Angeles to Mexican parents, spent most of his 20s in and out of prison. He went on to establish a formidable acting career. Known for the Machete character in the Machete and Machete: Kills films, Trejo also starred in From Dusk Till Dawn the film and El Rey’s TV series, and did a major stint on Sons of Anarchy. Aside from that, Trejo has been building a lucrative restaurant business with a number of successful Los Angeles establishments he has launched in the past few years.

Murrieta is a rare Latinx comedy showrunner who has been passionate about telling the story of America’s Hispanic families. Very early in his career, he created the well received 2002 WB semi-autobiographical family comedy series Greetings From Tucson, which featured mostly Latino cast. His TV series credits also include One Day At A Time, Lopez, Cristela and Welcome To The Family. and, most recently, Superior Donuts.