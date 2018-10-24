EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Stern, best known for films like the Home Alone movies and City Slickers, will direct, produce and star in Everything’s Peachy, a relationship comedy which he also wrote. The script is based on Stern’s Off-Broadway play Barbra’s Wedding. Luke Barnett and Vincent Masciale will also produce the project through their shingle Lone Suspect.

The story follows a marriage on the edge of disaster — two people coming to terms with their own failures while also glimpsing into the twisted psyche of an actor who can’t let go of his dream.

Stern, Barnett, and Masciale previously collaborated together on a workplace horror-comedy series Captain Karl’s Institute for the Abnormally Bizarre, which was setup at eOne.

Stern, who directed 1993 baseball comedy Rookie of the Year, most recently recurred and directed episodes of the WGN America series, Manhattan. He’s set to co-star in the time-travel sci-fi comedy James Vs His Future Self from director Jeremy LaLonde.

Lone Suspect recently wrapped on Anderson Falls, a crime thriller starring Shawn Ashmore (X-Men) and Gary Cole (Veep) from French helmer Julien Seri, in partnership with Title Media.

Stern, Barnett, and Masciale are all repped by APA with Stern at Avalon and Barnett/Masciale with Bloom-Hergott.