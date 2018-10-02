Stampede, Greg Silverman’s Stampede announced the promotion of Cara Fano to Director of Development, Film & TV. Under her supervision, the company is set to produce a movie based on popular video game, Dance Dance Revolution. The project will explore a world on the brink of destruction where the only hope is to unite through the universal language of dance. Stampede will partner with producers J. Todd Harris and Marc Marcum of Branded Entertainment, and IP owner Konami, on the film.

Fano previously worked with Silverman during his tenure at Warner Bros. and segued over with the former President of Production when he started Stampede. In her new role, Fano will work closely with both Silverman and Stampede’s Head of Film Lisa Zambri. She will be focusing on both acquired IP—including previously announced properties such as James Riley’s middle grade fantasy Revenge of Magic and Glen Zipper and Elaine Mongeon’s YA sci-fi novel Devastation Class—as well as collaborations with writers on original ideas.

“I am incredibly grateful to have Cara by my side as we launch Stampede. Not only is she one of the most voracious readers I’ve known in my career, she also has razor-sharp instincts when it comes to story and characters and is helping us identify the next generation of genre writers who can build franchises,” said Silverman in a statement.

Added Fano, “Greg Silverman is one of the most creative and driven people I have ever met. His vision for ushering in a new era of content as well as content creators is groundbreaking and exhilarating. I feel so privileged to have been a part of his new company from day one. It’s an honor and pleasure to work so closely with the team at Stampede.”

A graduate of Boston University, Fano formerly served as an assistant at Management 360 before joining the post-production team for the Matthew McConaughey-starrer Gold. Independently, she wrote and produced the five-episode comedic TV series, The Filth, currently in post-production.