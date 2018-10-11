Dana McClintock has been promoted to EVP and Chief Communications Officer at CBS Corp, the latest executive move under new acting president and CEO Joe Ianniello. McClintock, a 25-year company veteran, had been EVP Communications, is taking over for Gil Schwartz, who is retiring November 1 after 24 years at the company.

Schwartz was one of nine members of the CBS corporate executive team and a longtime consiglieri to ousted chairman and CEO Les Moonves as well as previous bosses Mel Karmazin and Peter Lund.

“Handing the reins from Gil to Dana will be a natural transition,” Ianniello said in a release Thursday. “I have been relying on Dana’s expertise for many years now, and I am extremely pleased to have him as a senior member of my management team. I am confident that he and the very strong bench we have in CBS Communications will continue to operate at the top of their field.”

McClintock will now oversee a communications group that incorporates PR, media relations and corporate and internal communications at all of the company’s divisions. He is based in New York.

He joined the company in 1993 to help launch CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman, moving eventually to running communications for CBS Sports’ Olympics coverage and getting VP stripes in 1999 starting his rise up the corporate side.

Earlier today, Ianniello announced that Laurie Rosenfield, who joined CBS as a human resources executive in May, has been named Chief People Officer. The title has become increasingly common in corporate America in recent years, especially at tech companies and startups focused on finding and keeping talent.