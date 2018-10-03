Damon Wayans says he’s leaving Fox’s Lethal Weapon for personal reasons in December after completing the series’ current 13-episode Season 3 order. In a video interview, he said the 16-hour workdays and the fact that here’s a “58-year-old diabetic” drove him to the decision.

“I’m giving them enough time to find a replacement,” he told the Electronic Urban Report on Tuesday. Watch a clip above.

Warner Bros TV, which produces the series, had no comment on today’s news. Fox has not responded to a request for comment.

Wayans was disgruntled about Lethal Weapon going back to last season, when he clashed with co-star Clayne Crawford — the Riggs to his Murtaugh — in a very public feud. WBTV eventually fired Crawford over his alleged on-set behavior. Seann William Scott was cast as his replacement in mid-May, and the show was renewed for a third season.

Wayans said he’s exiting the show after its initial 13-episode Season 3 order ends in December, which leaves the door open to Fox picking up more episodes without him — though that pobably isn’t likely considering the circumstances. He said his job on the cop action-drama was putting too much strain on his personal life, noting that his daughter and mother both had recent surgeries that he missed because of filming.

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father/husband/friend on TV but be the guy in life that who’s telling everybody, ‘I can’t — I have to work.’”

Asked by Jill Monroe what’s next, Wayans said: “I’m gonna return to the stage and try to find my smile again. … I think you have to look yourself in the eye and go, ‘Who are you?’ And it can’t all be about work. You know, I’m from a big family, a loving family, and I haven’t seen them. All the family gatherings — I’m too tired [or] can’t becuase it conflicts with work. I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations, and to me it’s not worth it.”