The Daily Show with Trevor Noah pounced on President Donald Trump tonight for his defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which was to be expected. The Comedy Central late-nighter also went after his announcement of the trade deal with our border countries that replaces NAFTA, saying POTUS might or might not have practiced some Spanish before making that announcement, which Noah called “Loco.” Watch some clips below.

The episode also called out Trump’s unpleasant interaction with a female reporter who wanted to ask about the FBI’s Kavanaugh probe when he wanted to take questions about the new trade deal of which he was so proud. Check it out:

Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump, part 1373 pic.twitter.com/GJP4Yaen2Z — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 1, 2018

And here are a few clips from tonight’s Daily Show:





