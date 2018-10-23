As ShowEast gets underway at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, motion recliner seat company D-Box Technologies has announced that it’s expanding its coverage to two more U.S. locations: the Maya Bakersfield Theatre in California and the North Las Vegas Theater in Nevada. This takes D-Box’s number of screens to more than 700 worldwide.

Maya’s installation is slated for next month while North Las Vegas Theater will have their D-Box seats by December, both in time for the year-end holiday season.

“These new full screen auditoriums in the U.S. push us over the 700-screen mark and into an exciting new era for D-BOX,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. “Most importantly, it’s great news for more and more moviegoers who will get to experience an unforgettable, immersive experience built around a proven, innovative way to watch the latest blockbuster movies. Customer satisfaction and consumer experience is driving our growth as most fans who purchase D-BOX tickets come back again and again.”

D-box will also be adding recliner seats to a fully-renovated auditorium at the Boulevard Mall Theatre with Galaxy Theatres in Las Vegas. The Canadian entertainment company is also working with the Galaxy Riverbank Luxury Imax Theatres in California to increase the number of recliner motion seats in one of their auditoriums.