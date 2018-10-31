EXCLUSIVE: Grindstone Entertainment Group has struck a deal with Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment for North American rights to Yale Productions’ crime-thriller Crypto.

Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Jeremie Harris (Legion) and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) lead cast in the story of a young anti-fraud agent (Knapp) tasked with investigating a web of corruption in his remote New York hometown, where his father (Russell) and brother (Hemswoth) are struggling to maintain their family farm in a changing economic landscape. Above is a first-look image of the pic, which is in post-production.

The film is directed by John Stalberg, Jr. (High School), written by Carlyle Eubank and David Frigerio based on an original story by Jeffrey Ingber, and produced by Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, along with David Frigerio. Film Mode Entertainment is presenting first footage for buyers at AFM.

Grindstone’s Stan Wertlieb commented, “John Stalberg’s Crypto is a powerful and timely thriller. The talented cast led by Beau Knapp, Alexis Bledel, and Kurt Russell, vividly bring to life the intriguing and mysterious world of cryptocurrency and international banking espionage.”