Cristy Caserta, who starred on season 15 of The Bachelor, died on Thursday after apparently suffering a seizure. She was 38.

Caserta was attending a class in Sunrise, Florida when she suddenly slumped forward at her desk. The classmates called 911, but paramedics found her in cardiac arrest when they arrived. Attempts at CPR were unavailing, and she was transported to nearby Westside Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The death was unexpected and Caserta was believed in good health. Police said they do not believe foul play caused the death, and no drugs were found in her possession. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.