EXCLUSIVE: The power of Power will continue to surge at Starz as series creator Courtney Kemp has signed a new overall wide-ranging deal with the premium cabler’s parent company Lionsgate.

Deemed as “one-of-a-kind” agreement by Lionsgate itself, the development and production deal launches Kemp and her End of Episode shingle to expand the Power franchise with potential spinoffs among a number of commitments by Starz. Additionally, the compact encompasses other projects for Lionsgate to take to market for Kemp on a multitude of platforms. While officially no one’s offering specific terms for the deal, it is over a three-year period of time, I hear, with a very solid investment from Lionsgate.

“Courtney is a one of a kind talent and we couldn’t be more excited about this unique and exclusive deal,” asserts Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “She’s an exceptional producer, incredible showrunner and artist, and we’re proud that she chose Lionsgate as her creative incubator. We look forward to the bold, original and provocative content she will offer our programming slates.”

The multiyear and multishow agreement comes about two weeks after Power star and fellow executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson put pen to paper for his four-year pact with Starz. In a sure sign of her ever stronger power base, Kemp’s latest overall deal today comes a year and a half after the aiming to expand showrunner inked a similar arrangement with Starz and then new parent-company Lionsgate in 2017.

Kemp’s new deal also sees some additions and shifts at her End of Episode with ex-Lionsgate head of worldwide scripted television chief Chris Selak joining as company President. At the same time, development executive Danielle De Jesus has been promoted to SVP at EoE.

“I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve had with Power and I’m excited about expanding our banner and diversifying the types of stories we’re telling,” the Emmy nominated Kemp said today. “Chris brings with her a depth of experience that will elevate End of Episode to a new level and I’m looking forward to exploring new ways of writing about my obsession: the intersections of violence, power, sex and romance.”

“Courtney and Danielle are developing unparalleled programming that speaks to a diverse audience and touches on pertinent topics,” added Selak. “I’m thrilled to be a part of such a forward thinking team and look forward to helping make End of Episode a multifaceted empire.”

Now with ex-journalist Kemp’s long term top tier status at the Jon Feltheimer run studio further assured too, the flag of expectation has definitively been raised for more Power after the already announced sixth season with those spinoffs of the very well watched NYC crime drama. Which characters from the Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora led series make it to that next level will undoubtedly have a lot to do with who is left alive when Power itself comes to an end.

Witnessing the surprise death of 50 Cent’s character in its penultimate episode, the 2014 premiering Power wrapped its fifth season early last month, matching a yearly ratings high and seeing another online surge of fans watching on the Starz app. Renewed for another season, the Kendrick Lamar guesting series is set to return for a bodycount filled and Gary Lennon co-showrun Season 6 next year.

Lionsgate Television Group boss Sandra Stern negotiated the new agreement with Kemp for the studio. Kemp is represented by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.