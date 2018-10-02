Cory Booker was an integral part of last week’s wild SCOTUS confirmation hearings, and now he is headed to Hollywood with hat in hand. The junior senator from New Jersey and potential 2020 White House hopeful will hit town this month to raise money for Democratic candidates in the midterms.

The local fundraiser is set for the home of producer and X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg. Booker is not up re-election this year, but his party is looking to wrest control of Congress, so the rising Dem star will be looking for showbiz types to loosen their purse strings.

“Sen. Booker is very well known and very well liked in this town,” a Tinseltown political insider told Deadline. “After President Obama, he is one of the biggest draws on the fundraising circuit for Hollywood donors.”

Booker’s visit follows those by the likes of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden during this election cycle and the previous one — when Clinton was looking to become America’s first female president. That, as you might have read, didn’t happen.

The Kinberg fundraiser also is likely to be a toe-dip in Hollywood’s interest in his running for president in two years. Tickets for the event start at $150, with chair-level donations at $5,000.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.