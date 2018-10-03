The Nun director Corin Hardy is to helm Cinemax and Sky Atlantic’s gangland thriller Gangs of London.

Fresh from the success of the James Wan-produced horror will direct three episodes of the Pulse Films-produced drama that was first revealed by Deadline in November 2017.

The drama, which will launch in 2019, is set in contemporary London as it is being torn apart by power struggles involving several international gangs. The series begins as the head of one criminal gang is assassinated and the power vacuum threatens the fragile peace between the other underworld organizations.

It comes from an original idea by The Raid director Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, who has worked alongside Evans as cinematographer on a number of his films.

Pulse Films is the lead producer on the project after Evans approached the Vice-owned company. Pulse is better known for producing feature films such as American Honey and Nick Cave’s 2000 Days On Earth as well as rock documentaries such as Blur: No Distance Left to Run and LCD Soundsystem’s Shut Up and Play the Hits.

Featherstone, founder of Elisabeth Murdoch-backed Sister Pictures, which is currently producing series including Netflix and BBC1 drama Giri/Haji and Hulu and Channel 4 comedy The Bisexual, is co-producing.

The series will be executive produced by Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone and Sky’s Anne Mensah and Gabriel Silver.

Hardy is represented by ITG, WME and Elevate Entertainment. He said, “Gareth and I share a mutual appreciation of each other’s work and an affinity for genre cinema, so it’s a real honour to become part of his & Matt’s intricate web of crime in their new show Gangs of London. The multi layered story weaves emotional drama with blistering action set pieces which I found enthralling to read. I am looking forward to bringing something rich and cinematic to the city streets.”

Evans added, “I couldn’t be happier than to be collaborating with Corin on this show. Having been a huge fan of his for some time, Corin’s genre sensibilities and ambitious scope perfectly compliment the cinematic landscape we strive to achieve for Gangs of London.”