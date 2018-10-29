Yasha Jackson (Black Mirror) is set as a series regular opposite Elisabeth Shue in TNT’s drama pilot Constance, from Team Downey, Sonar Entertainment and Studio T.

Written by KC Perry and directed by Jesse Peretz, Constance is a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence. It follows former beauty queen-turned-small town bureaucrat, Constance Young (Shue), whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics. Kevin Dunn co-stars as Constance’s boss at City Hall and Gless as Constance’s mother.

Jackson plays Bells Bradley, a charming, whip-smart chameleon who isn’t at all as she appears.

Jackson was most recently seen in Black Mirror’s “Black Museum” finale and The Get Down on Netflix. She’ll next be seen recurring on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and CBS’ Blue Bloods and recently wrapped production as the lead of indie film The Hard Night. She’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan.